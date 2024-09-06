Fashion illustrator, Mimi Okeren, has reacted to the drama between his older colleague, Deola Sagoe, and fashion blogger, Hafsah Mohammed

Hafsah had called out Deola for re-making her custom wedding dress for actor Yhemo Lee's wife, Tayo

Speaking with Legit.ng in a chat, Mimi Okeren stated that Hafsah's decision to pay for a custom dress does not give her exclusivity to it

In the wake of digital creator Hafsah Mohammed calling out fashion designer, Deola Sagoe, for remaking her 2022 wedding dress for actor Yhemo Lee's wife, Tayo, Mimi Okeren has lent his voice to the issue.

Mimi Okeren is a fashion illustrator, stylist, and designer. Speaking in a chat with Legit.ng, he said that Deola was within her right to remake the design for Tayo.

According to Hafsah, she had paid Deola $5, 000 for the dress for it to be custom-made. Hence she was surprised when she saw the same style on Tayo during her wedding on August 31, 2024. Mimi Okeren threw more light on the issue in this conversation.

Mimi shares what Hafsah should have done

The fashion illustrator noted that for Hafsah to own exclusive rights to the design, she should have signed a document with Deola. This would ensure that Deola does not repeat the design on any of her clients for a certain number of years. In Mimi's words:

"Once a client requests for a custom-made outfit, the client does not own that idea. The designer can make it for another client except the client says she wants full intellectual property of the outfit. Then, the design can be registered for the client. It could be for five years, ten years, or whatever time the client wants. If the designer goes ahead to make the outfit after this agreement, then it is a suable offense."

I have respect for Deola - Mimi reveals

Speaking on how he feels about the 58-year-old fashion designer who has been in the industry for over 35 years, Mimi said:

"Deola Sagoe is one person I respect in the industry. She has been there for so long. So, I just think what happened is misinformation or perhaps the client did not get many details in a way she would understand easily."

