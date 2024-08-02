Some celebs have often trended online for doing weird pranks or outrageous things just to trend online

Entrepreneur and former BBnaija housemate Cocoice shared her take on celebrities who go the extra mile to gain social media attention

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also spoke about her choice between high heels and flat shoes and why she made the decision

A former Big Brother Naija housemate Mojisola Sowole, aka Cocoice, is a lover of fashion and revealed that she loves flat shoes because they are convenient but she would wear high heels to boost her confidence.

She also lent her voice to the trend of some celebrities doing outrageous things just to get the attention of the public.

The entrepreneur told Legit.ng that she builds her brand intentionally and does not get involved with anything that does not suit her image.

Cocoice speaks on the need for flat shoes

The former reality star placed herself in a position where she needed to get some items from the market. According to her, wearing flat shoes would be the most convenient option for her. However, there are days she needs high heels to enhance her confidence level.

"Can you imagine me going fabric shopping in Lagos Island market in high heels? I don’t think so. Same way I wouldn’t wear flat shoes while attending an asoebi party if I’m not the party planner. In essence, flat shoes are appreciated for their comfort and practicality while high heels are preferred for their confidence-boosting effect but I can assure you that behind every high heels is a flat shoe waiting to save the feet."

Cocoice reveals how she guards her brand

She also noted that she guards her brand not to get involved in outrageous things just because she wants to trend.

"Resorting to outrageous stunts for attention has never been my strategy. Instead, I’m building a genuine brand and connecting with my audience through meaningful content which has always been my focus although sometimes I share some quirky sides of me through TikTok content which I find hilarious."

Cocoice shares favourite fashion item

