A Muslim bride looked gorgeous in her purple attire and lovely accessories as she prepared for her Nikkah

She wore no makeup, maintaining her original look, as she beamed with smiles at intervals

She complemented her purple outfit with silver shoes, a bag, and a stylish hand fan

A Muslim bride, Nasibah, showed excitement as she prepared for her Nikkah (a Muslim wedding ceremony). She chose a long purple attire and hijab for her special day.

A Muslim bride looked beautiful in her wedding attire. Image credit: @nasibahhh

She accessorised her Muslim outfit with a silver portable bag, ring, and shoes. Her stylish hand fan complimented her attire as she stepped out to the wedding venue.

She had a woman, who seemed to be her mother, escort her into the hall as she walked to the front to meet her husband. She took her place beside her man, who was also dressed in a purple agbada and a cap.

Check out the video of the bride's outfit below:

Muslims react to the bride's wedding video

Some Muslims took to Instagram to congratulate Nasibah as she tied the nuptial knot with her partner. Check out some of the comments below:

@khaleelah_hamzat:

"BaarakAllahu lakuma, wa baaraka 'alaykuma, wa jama'a baynakumaa fee khayrin (May Allah's blessings and blessings be upon you, and may Allah's blessings be upon you)."

@noble_beelah:

"Allahummo barik. May Allah bless your home sis."

@miss_splendour:

"Mabrouk ukhty. Allahumma barik (Congratulations my sister)."

@zee___ajj:

"Barokallahu fihi ma."

@musty_khai:

"Allahuma barik (God bless)."

@gani_yatarinola:

"Allahuma barik sis."

Muslim Bride rocks stunning wedding dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady simply identified as Zainab made a beautiful Muslimah bride in her elegant choice of wedding dress.

The creator of the dress, top Nigerian womenswear brand Kathy Anthony, shared photos of a gorgeous Zainab looking like pure royalty on her big day.

The details on the mermaid dress were simply perfect.

Bride slays in stylish wedding dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride looked gorgeous as she wore a stylish dress for her special day and many netizens hailed her.

The outfit was a blend of a white lace fabric and a transparent net, which exposed the lower part of her body.

The lady also did simple but classy makeup that added more glamour to her apparel.

