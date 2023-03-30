Nigerian singer Niniola is known for her powerful voice and energetic performances, but there's one more thing that catches the audience's attention every time she steps on stage - her striking and bold nail art.

From neon shades to intricate designs, Niniola's nail game is on point and impossible to ignore.

Photos of Niniola. Credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

Look 1: Niniola rocks stone nails

In this video, the singer showed off her heavily bedazzled nails which easch carried stones in different colours.

Adding to the embellishment are other studs to give the nails an extra glam.

Look 2: Niniola's denim nails

The singer who designs these nails herself, took thins to a whole new level when she infused into the art.

Here, she sports wrapped in denim and gold letters.

Look 3: Niniola's red nails

For Valentine, the singer rocked some dramatic nail extensions.

The manicures featured loved shaped nails as well as gold letter spelling 'Memories' which is one of her hit songs.

Look 4: Niniola rocks blue and gold nails

In this video, the singer shows off her impressively done nail set featuring blue and white with gold embellishments.

She also attached some chains and symbols to the design.

Look 5: Niniola rocks black nails

Here, the singer took the gothic route in her nail design.

She sported long talons painted in black and silver embellishments including the name of her song, Fuku Fuku attached to it.

Look 6: Niniola's silver nails

In this video, she showed off her heavily bedazzled silver nail design.

Each nail was embellished with studs and stones.

