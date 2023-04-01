Grammy-winner DJ Khaled made his runway debut at Hugo Boss’ 2023 fashion show

The memorable moment for Khaled went down on Wednesday, March 15, at One Herald Plaza in Miami with an aquatic theme

A video of Khaled walking the runway has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

DJ Khaled can official add 'fashion model' to his resume following the Hugo Boss’ 2023 fashion show where he walked for the fashion brand.

Photos of DJ Khaled. Credit: @djkhaled, @joematosphoto

Source: Instagram

The Grammy winner debuted on the runway as he showed off his best walk with the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, as the two strutted arm-in-arm on the “floating” runway.

Dressed in a dapper black suit, white dress shirt and leather shoes, the God Did creator walked the runway with a confident smile on his face.

In a report by Vibe, Marco Falcioni, SVP of Creative Direction at Hugo Boss said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The BOSS Spring/Summer 2023 collection is a fluid revisitation of the brand’s heritage tailoring while offering a ‘see now, buy now’ approach to key pieces. One of the underlying motifs that inspired the collection is the exquisite tension that lies between contrasting elements, such as solid and fluid states; land and sea; opaque and transparent; past and present.”

Watch the video below:

Internet users react as DJ Khaled walks for Hugo Boss

rdeanda88:

"Man I want a relationship As strong as that button."

authentically_beyoutiful:

"He was feeling himself!!! I love this."

jedi_yansen:

"This is how I walk towards my kitchen for a late night snack."

heydaralisultan:

"The button is stronger than my mental health!"

antoineguibord:

"Me gonna go see my mom to make sure my fit fire before an occasion."

moodyjones:

"Me walking to the fridge at 3am."

luucvanopzeeland:

"Man’s taking up the whole catwalk."

coquitripster:

"When you show your mom your new fit."

mariaschronicles:

"Why he so cute tho."

Young model steals the show with impressive runway skills, sparking mixed reactions online

A video of a young girl's impressive runway skills has stirred up controversy on social media, sparking a debate about the objectification of children in the fashion industry.

Asian Kids Fashion Week recently took place and one of the highlights featured a 7-year-old girl identified as Emily.

In the video which has gone viral, Emily is seen strutting her stuff on the runway in a deep cream jogger set, with her hair in two long pigtails.

Source: Legit.ng