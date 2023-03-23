A TikToker identified on the platform as @anointingea has shared how she braided her own hair

In the clip, she did a voiceover stating reasons why she doesn't let stylists at salons weave her hair

Natural hair sisters often have a tough time whenever they go to salons to braid their hair, and this has to do with the hair texture and a stylist's inability to work with it.

Most ladies with natural hair who have their hair braided at salons complain about having to blow-dry the hair and the stylist's insistence on using gel to give a sleek parting.

Well, TikTok user, @anointingea, seems to have had enough and has taken matters into her own hands - literally.

She made a video that captured her process of self-styling her hair into long twists with the use of hair extensions.

In the voiceover, she explains why she stopped going to salons to get her hair braided. Listing the pains in her scalp, gel use and blow-drying of natural as some of the reasons.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady braiding her hair

delaheart:

"tbh this is how protective styles should be."

Sharai ☁️ ✨:

"Any braider that can’t braid on untouched natural hair doesn’t need to be braiding tbh. Natural hair is the easiest to work with for these styles."

Queen:

"I agree with the not caring about clean parts. I just want my hair to look full."

Sunkissed Nae:

" exactly I dont want my hair blown out or gel all over my scalp either‼️"

His_Girl:

"I've been on cornrows for almost 2 year now cause of the fear of pain and edge control and my scalp is very sensitive."

Olivia Sose:

"You're doing great, your hair is lovely "

Braided wigs are hot right now. However, not everyone has fully grasped what it takes to slay a perfect braided wig look.

One lady has sparked funny reactions online over the nature of her braided wig.

In the video, she is seen in what appears to be a vehicle, making cute faces at the camera while showing different angles of her blonde hair.

