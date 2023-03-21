Carissa Spark is a British woman from Dorset in South West England and is just a part-time student hairdresser

Spark depends on the government for financial support and uses almost all of the money to buy designer clothes for her lovely daughter, Lavinia

The mother of one buys luxury clothes at the expense of buying food and paying rent

A mum who loves dressing her daughter in nothing but designer outfits and bling has revealed that she lives on $180 (N82,876) a week and only survives on instant noodles to save money for them.

Carissa with her lovely daughter Lavinia (l), the little princess in her crib. Photos: Mail Online.

Source: UGC

Spark is a part-time student

Mail Online reports Carissa Spark, from Dorset in South West England, said her priorities lie in dressing her seven-month-old daughter, Lavinia, rather than buying groceries for herself.

As it stands, the single mum is still a part-time student hairdresser who lives off government financial support.

Spark spends half the money she is given as financial support on baby designer clothes and uses the rest to buy canned soup and instant noodles for herself.

'I like a lot of bows, a lot of frills, ribbons, anything sparkly - I'm never going to not be this way,' she said on reality show Blinging Up Baby, on March 19.

"If I had to starve myself to buy her bling, probably I would do it," she added.

Carissa often finds herself counting pennies in order to pay her bills and buy herself essentials.

"I always make sure Lavinia's got the things she needs first. She's got everything - it's me that goes without things," she said.

Katie Price is my biggest influence

Some people, however, do not agree with her way of living and call her 'chavvy' and 'tacky'.

"I don't really care about them - it's the look I like. Katie Price is my biggest influence," she said

"I'm hoping that when I look back at photos with her, she can see how much effort went in and she can see how loved she was," Carissa said.

Carissa and her mum didn't have a good relationship. She was raised by her grandparents after her mum, then 17 years old, couldn't manage the responsibility of a baby.

Her grandmother still gives her money as support for her lifestyle.

"As a family, we do a lot for her, all of us. That's what you do for your family, you help them out," said her grandmother.

Source: TUKO.co.ke