Chamiah Dewey recently featured at London Represents, a stand alone, during London Fashion Week

The fashion house, which caters to short-statured people, showcased some of its designs on the runway

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

UK's first fashion brand to design clothes for people under 4'10, Chamiah Dewey, earned applause online for their recent fashion feature.

Photos of some models at the event. Credit: @chamiahdewyfashion

Source: Instagram

The brand showcased some of its designs at London Represents during London Fashion Week, where models under 4'10 walked the runway in different looks.

Check out the video below:

Fashion fans react to Chamiah Dewey's collection

While a few people had issues with the designs being 'basic', others applauded the brand.

Check out some comments below:

nikkialves85:

"About time! These lovelies look fabulous."

kellyclairemegan:

"I love this so much."

viera_fusionwear:

"Clothes are very disappointing and halfhearted. If ur gonna do something like this , make it count. It doesn't have to b so boring! Ur defeating the purpose. These are clothes thy probably wear otherwise."

aaratijagdeo:

"I adore this! It's nice to see styles catered to adults with small stature. I know a common complaint is that they have to shop in the kids section which makes finding certain pieces difficult."

muahdonna:

"The models are feeling themselves in those clothes okkkkk!!!!"

frank420805:

"Dang dude that's actually awesome I'm surprised nobody has tried to do this cuz they deserve nice stuff too."

luluhenn:

"The pieces are amazing and the models are fantastic too."

deja.vu.who:

"I love the inclusivity but I feel like the clothes look basic."

Chamiah Dewey responds to trolls

The video, which went viral online, had some trolls attacking the brand.

To this category of people, the brand put up a response on its official page, which reads:

"People saying that fashion ISN’T for representation, that it’s for ‘tall skinny girls only’, that the people in the @london_represents crowds weren’t taking our models seriously etc etc. We can tell you now that CDF got the loudest applaud, claps and cheers, our models were loved by everyone who was there and fashion IS for representation and it IS for short stature people!"

