Tanzanian designer, Asya Idarous Khamsin, recently stirred reactions after calling out a former US government official over theft

Identified as Sam Brinton, Khamsin revealed that she had found images of him in outfits that were in her bag that got lost in 2018

Several internet users have reacted to the post in dismay and shock at the nature of the alleged crime

Sam Brinton, a former top government official in the Biden administration, has been caught in a luggage theft scandal that is currently making waves online.

Tanzanian designer, Asya Idarous Khamsin, dropped jaws when she took to her Twitter page to recount how she learned about Brinton's involvement in a serial luggage theft on the news.

Photos of Asyakhamsin and Sam Brinton. Credit: @asyakhamsin1

Source: Instagram

The designer revealed that she she first looked into Brinton as a suspect after his arrest for stealing luggage was reported by Fox News.

She then found images of Brinton in outfits which shared an uncanny resemblances to her custom designs which were in her bag which went missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sam Brinton: The case of the missing luggage

According to Fox News, Khamsin had flown to Washington, D.C. in 2018, to attend an event where she was invited to put her clothing on display.

However, the disappearance of her bag prevented her from participating.

Despite filing a report at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, but the case was never solved.

Fox News adds that Brinton - who was selected to serve as the DOE's deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition - is facing significant prison time and hefty fines in relation to two separate baggage theft cases.

Social media users react to luggage theft story involving ex-US government official

olaniikemii:

"This is pure Madness, and he still dey laugh dey pose for pictures inside them"

maviwig:

"Living in his truth with stolen items"

zoe_the_dressmaker:

"But the first picture aren't the same outfit."

chikadibia_onu:

"It’s the audacity for me."

annah.bellah:

"It is no coincidence that he has more than 2 of her belongings."

fortunekingsley1:

"What if the person who stole the box sold off the clothes to innocent buyers Lead us not into temptation dear Lord Jesus Christ "

"Running out of ideas": Video of knife-embellished dress leaves fashion lovers amused

Turkish-British fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu showcased her FW23 collection which saw a fusion of gothic designs with touches from the Victorian era.

One of the pieces was a dress covered in knives.

A video posted by fashion blogger, @lessiwore shows the moment a model walked the runway dressed in the eccentric design.

Source: Legit.ng