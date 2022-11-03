A video from a traditional wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions

In the video, the lady is seen sporting loud makeup that features a unibrow, and a gold-stained hairdo

Several internet users who saw the video have slammed both the makeup artist and the hairstylist

Weddings are special days for brides, which explains why they go all out to look their best as they say their 'I dos'.

Perhaps, this was the case for a bride who wanted to look special for her groom, thus making her go viral online.

Photos of the bride sporting bold makeup and hairstyle. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In a currently trending video on social media, the bride is seen wearing quite head-scratching makeup.

The glam featured a disturbing unibrow drawn on a makeup foundation several shades lighter than her skin tone.

She also hadher hair styled in a bridal form, with its parting covered in gold colour.

Check out the video below:

Social media users slam makeup artist and hairstylist

ms_adunni:

"The hairstylist and makeup artist need to be jailed."

miimii__kay:

"Nne you for kuku carry your face like that, do all back"

sexyb3780:

"When do makeup artist find out you are getting married to her boyfriend"

viola_concept:

"They used white paint for the parting ? And why are the two brows hugging each other "

symplymolarry:

"The makeup artist should be jailed even if you can use the right foundation shade and all of that , what d hell is that brows as a makeup artist myself that brows is causing my heart to break TF !!!"

thugboyriyon:

"I know someone who can do it cheaper this is the result "

amamascakesandtreats:

"From the husband look sef,he is so disappointed "

symplymolarry:

"Anyways any one that is looking for 3k makeup that’s what they should get "

purely_daylight:

"Wait the husband nor fit tell her to wipe the makeup?and which one be the white paint for centre "

