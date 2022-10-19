The trend of ladies curling out short and thin hair around the face continues to be top of the hair trend

However, it appears there are many people who have grown over the trend and need it to stop

In this article, Legit.ng compiles some responses from Nigerians who have shared some reasons for disliking the trend

Baby hair has been popularized in the last few decades, and in Nigeria, a lot of fashion lovers continue to rock the trend.

Baby hair is short and thin hair born in the hairline around the face. The most famous women in the world like Rihanna and Beyoncé have been spotted rocking it.

Photos of a model with baby hair. Credit: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

The trend involves using a toothbrush or a hard-bristled brush to smooth one's baby hair into squiggles and designs framing their face with the aid of some gel.

Well, this has transcended beyond natural hair and is now being done to weaves and wigs.

These days, we see people cut the edges of their wigs and have them curled out to mimic these baby hair.

While the trend is quite loved among the baddies, it appears a lot of people are tired of it already.

Nigerians share thoughts on baby hair trend

Blogger @asoebiafrica made a post asking God to 'deliver babes from baby hair' and there were numerous responses agreeing with the post.

officialmorike:

"My stylist knows he is doing a free job if he trys that baby hair thingy."

ms_ozie:

"Amen!! Especially those ones that look like the roots of trees, please dear Lord you can do it"

priceless_gloria:

"It is one fashion trend I will never understand! Like why are you glueing my front hair to my brows! Makes no sense to me!"

som__tea:

"This !!!! Gosh !!! Them go cut half of the hair, come gum am reach their eyelids. It doesn’t even look like baby hair anymore because if any baby has that amount of hair e go Dey terrifying."

tiwaogundipe:

"Wig makers need to stop putting it in wigs. It’s so ratchet."

anjolaoluwafemi:

"The thing is stressful sef."

toni2singz:

"Amen oooo, but how do they wash their faces when bathing."

awele_a:

"I can't wait for this 'trend' to be over..."

chidimmanuela:

"Amen...that thing is such an unnecessary trend. It should do and end jare"

royalluchib:

"Like!!! Why would a grown woman have that much baby curls? They don’t know how silly they look."

rhodaebun:

" Especially the one that look like bangs or worse the ones that look like Spirogyra on the face....so annoying!!!!"

Lady with no edges sparks mixed reactions over hairdo

Braided hairstyles may look pretty, but they aren't always the best when you're looking to protect your edges.

Well, it appears not everyone seems to mind as seen in a recent video which has since gone viral online.

In the video shared on Instagram by @nigerianbraids, a lady is seen with half-braided hair and a thorough lack of edges as her hairline has been pushed inwards.

