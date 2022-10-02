The finale of the Big Brother Naija 2022 edition took place on October 2 and it saw the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sport two outfits

For his second look, the media personality ditched the statement tuxedo for a more traditional look

He sported the agbada ensemble as he announced the winner of the Level Up edition which turned out to be Phyna

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned on stage at the Big Brother Naija finale, this time, dressed in a more ethnic look as his second choice of ensemble.

The host was clad in an agbada designed by Atafo, a top Nigerian elite clothing brand.

The media personality sported a print agbada ensemble. Credit: @ebuka

For this look, Ebuka sported an oxblood cap over his print agbada with underlinings that matched his cap.

With chunky coral and metal bracelets, he paired the look with some shiny gold shoes. This look was not only regal but had Ebuka looking like pure royalty as well.

BBNaija finale: Host Ebuka honours Level Up stars in tuxedo with their photos on it

For the first look, the media personality opted for an interesting way to pay tribute to all the housemates - both past and present - of the Level Up edition.

In the photos posted on his Instagram page, the fashion god looked suave in a blue tuxedo with black lapel collars which he paired with black pants and matching sleek shoes.

Imprinted on the jacket are the faces of all 28 Level Up stars who graced the show, scattered all over the body of the piece in a bid to honour the ladies and gentlemen that were in the race for the money.

Ebuka leaves fans disappointed with BBNaija premiere look

His finale tuxedo may have impressed some BBNaija fans seeing as it appeals more to sentiments than aesthetics, his premiere look did the opposite.

For his return as the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka stepped out in a pink suit from top designer, Mai Atafo.

The satin ensemble featured a baby pink ruffle shirt worn underneath the jacket which held a bold boutonnièr. For the bottom, Ebuka opted for a daring, retro choice, sporting a wide-legged pair of pants.

