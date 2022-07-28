Pastor Elvis Agyeman, Alpha Hour, has recently encouraged bride-to-bes to be extra vigilant when it comes to the kind of dresses their bridesmaids wear to their wedding

He shared that some ladies go to weddings with motives to seduce grooms to fall for them

Elvis advised ladies who are planning their weddings to ensure decent attire is the dress code for all invitees

Well-known Alpha Hour pastor, Agyeman Elvis has recently admonished soon-to-be brides to be careful about those they choose as bridesmaids and maid of honours.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the Facebook page of Pastor Agyemang Elvis had him explaining that there are ladies who decide to dress in ways that expose parts of their bodies in an effort to possibly win the groom over.

Pastor Elvis Agyeman speaking, Bridesmaid in pink Photo credit: Pastor Agyemang Elvis, Pinterest

Source: UGC

"On your wedding and engagement day, be circumspect with those you choose as brides maid to dance before and behind you. Anyone who dresses on that day to abnormally expose her sensitive parts has an agenda beyond just coming to support you to be engaged to a man of your own."

According to him, others go to weddings to prove that they are more beautiful than the bride.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Agyeman Elvis took the opportunity to advise ladies planning their weddings to be vigilant about the things they allow at the ceremony and ensure the decent dress is enforced as a code.

"BE SHARP! Be detailed about your wedding and engagement day. Don't just think about how flushy it should be, plan towards how descent it must be. Always remember that wedding is a day and marriage is a lifetime. But one mistake on the wedding day can affect the marriage for a lifetime."

"Giving peacock vibes": Reactions to Ashmusy's Bridgerton-themed birthday look

As is the case with many Nigerian celebrities these days, Ashmusy was the latest to throw a themed party in honour of her birthday.

Sunday evening, July 24, saw the Instagram influencer turning up for her birthday - Bridgerton style.

She stepped into the lavishly decorated hall sporting a striking red ensemble for the grand event.

The look, which had gold embellishments, featured a fitted gown which she paired with a dramatic overskirt.

Source: YEN.com.gh