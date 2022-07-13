A video of three young girls showing off their hairstyles have gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

The video which was posted on Instagram by @krakshq saw the girls sporting same hairstyles featuring a forehead side part

The now-viral video has gathered mixed reactions from social media due to the nature of the hairstyles

When it comes to fashion and style, everyone has their own unique ways of expressing themselves.

This is the case for some young girls who went viral on social media recently due to the nature of their hair.

The video has sparked mixed reactions. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by comic page, @krakshq, the three girls - two of which sport yellow t-shirts - are seen in a short line, showing off their hairdos which appear to be the same design.

The henna babes each had a gel packing type of hairstyle which saw their foreheads covered in a side part style.

Watch the video below:

tiipearl:

"Sunday go sudden, Sha no baff cos the front go turn face cap."

sisi_bolu:

"They are so beautiful."

richiessteph:

"The itching will be fire."

snazynuella:

"I give it to their hair stylist"

wowstores_mainpage:

"Ahhh What a life.... Their head is screaming "oga leave me let me go""

official_johnfaith:

"The edges be like fish tail"

chiomaegu:

"How will they baff now ? "

mzsey:

"Barbie reincarnated."

ty_rah_d:

"What gum was used here abeg "

obsessed.ng:

"So gorgeous my eyes was turning because what!!! A beauty."

bisola_aaaa:

"Be like say na tailor do the finishing"

mz_sheey:

"They actually look so beautiful with the hair "

sexpleasurez_:

"Fine girls, modelling the starched frontals. Chai. Water no suppose touch the forehead o."

lau_graey:

"They're happy. That's all that counts. ❤️"

aishababie_:

"People calling this beautiful are just very wicked because woe betide them if they ever make this hairstyle beautiful ko..mtcheeew."

