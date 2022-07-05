A video of a customer getting a colourful hairstyle done has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video, the stylist is seen trimming off the hair which appears to have come in several colours

Many internet users reacted to the video, with some sharing their thoughts about the nature of the hairstyle

When it comes to daring looks, it appears there are no limits people would not go to stand out.

A video of a female hairstylist making a customer's hair has gone viral on social media, and people are talking.

The video left some internet users amused. Credit: Krakshq

Source: Instagram

In the video, the hairstylist is seen trimming off layers of differently coloured hair attachment.

The placement of the weave was done in a circular pattern such that as the hairstylist trimmed off the hair, it created a colourful look.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

l.a.u.r.e.n_aa:

"I’m not understanding."

cicidammy:

"Creative weyrey wo."

sir_austine_:

"Not me thinking that was a masquerade getting his hair done."

gbemms__xx:

"Rainbow."

i_am_annytushy:

"Everything for d country just dey confuse me."

_bettieblue:

"...not on my head though."

thevillagechef:

"It’s how the hair goes with her outfit for me."

benaa_gbemi

"Iya Rainbow."

soji.oluwole:

"Abeg can she run for presidency? She will untangle us from the entanglement we are entangled in."

midella.cakes:

"Beautiful, It will be nice for December carnival."

som__tea:

"I no understand, na Mat be this."

meet_mimi_:

"Where she de go?"

teefah____:

"The thing fine well well you don snap am? Post am."

Source: Legit.ng