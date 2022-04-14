A young lady identified as Sugar Mummy has shared a video of the hilarious outfit a tailor made for her

Lamenting in her what I ordered vs what I got moment, Sugar Mummy revealed that her uncle who paid for it instructed the tailor to cover the outfit

Sugar Mummy also shared the photo of what the outfit was supposed to look like as netizens shared funny and different takes about her situation

A lady identified as Sugar Mummy on Twitter has revealed the version of a cute top and mini skirt her tailor made for her.

Sharing a photo of the dress and a video of that was made for her, Sugar Mummy was displeased and according to people, it made her look like a choir member and not the hot girl that she wanted.

Lady shares funny recreation of a hot girl outfit Photo credit: @_badgirlfay

Usually, the 'what I ordered versus what I got' is a mistake on the tailor's part, but Sugar Mummy revealed that her uncle who apparently paid for the outfit gave the tailor specific instructions that resulted in the disaster.

"She said my uncle told her to make it cover up and my problem now is why she didn’t tell me so I’d pick another design, cos this isn’t it at all"

Explaining the reason for her uncle's involvement, she noted that it was a birthday gift.

Nigerians react to Sugar Mummy's post

TheDedemix:

"I no go lie. Na almost same thing."

@Papinla_:

"Na ashewo gown you order,na Cele garment dey bring."

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"The babe try tbh, na you suppose iron am first then carry bag and make that pose. You go see miracle."

@akin_boni:

"Tell her to use the material to sew bonnet then enter Cherubim church."

@Iam_ferde:

"Look on the bright side, you can fly now."

