Businessman E-Money showed off an unusual sense of fashion and style in recent pictures shared on his IG page

The unsuspecting images captured the businessman in a two-piece suit but a close look at his feet shows that he rocked a pair of high-heel shoes

E-Money’s post sparked several reactions from social media users with some expressing their reservations

Popular businessman E-Money seems to be testing new waters as it concerns his approach to fashion and style.

The business mogul recently took to his Instagram page with several pictures in which he was spotted posing inside a fashion store abroad.

E-money was spotted rocking high-heel shoes.

Source: Instagram

E-Money rocked a two-piece suit in the unsuspecting pictures but a closer look at the images captured his unusual choice of footwear.

He was spotted in a pair of high-heel shoes that elevated his height, far from what many are accustomed to.

The shoes also had red unmissable red laces that easily drew attention to the billionaire’s feet.

Check out the images below:

Social media users react

marvin_damee said:

"You look awesome sir as always ."

telehshow said:

"Do you wanna tell us something E sweetheart?"

zikka_o said:

"Yayyyyyyyyy . Look…. Not everyone understands style and that’s okay. There’s a huge difference between fashion and style! Own your style!"

tiwa0121 said:

"You can’t buy style, getting money is his calling not fashion."

thenature00000 said:

"Humm na small small ... na from clap dance de enter bodi."

alainmaguire7318 said:

"Nice outfit, but the shoes is a Nay..."

curvy_tiana said:

"I no say na swanky go style this one exactly what he’s good at."

