The Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse is reported to be the world's most expensive bag worth millions of naira

The heart-shaped purse is designed by renowned jeweller Robert Mouawad from the House of Mouawad

This bespoke creation is encrusted with 105 yellow, 56 pink and 4,356 colourless diamonds with a total weight of 381.92 carats

When it comes to luxury pieces, there are no limits to how crazy and daring creatives go in order to get the perfect creation.

A purse designed by renowned jeweller Robert Mouawad from the House of Mouawad is the most expensive purse in the world.

The purse is selling for $5.2m. Photo credit: AFP Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Inspiration and cost of 1001 Nights Diamond Purse

The heart-shaped purse dubbed the '1001 Nights Diamond Purse' was - according to Robb Report - inspired by the most epic Middle Eastern tale One Thousand and One Nights, which is filled with romance, intrigue and fantasy.

The purse was first put on display at a collector’s handbag auction in Hong Kong in 2017 and was offered at an original price of N1.5 billion ($3.8 million).

The luxury piece is encrusted with 105 yellow, 56 pink and 4,356 colourless diamonds - a total weight of 381.92 carats.

According to the report, it took ten highly skilled artisans working continuously for over 8,800 man-hours to create this piece.

