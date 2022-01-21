Nigerians on social media are currently buzzing with reactions to a trending photo of a beautiful woman among the supporters' club for Super Eagles at AFCON 2022.

If there is anything more beautiful than a Nigerian woman, it is definitely a patriotic one in all her glory!

The photo of the woman has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy, @betbonanza

Just recently, a photo of a woman at the stadium supporting the Super Eagles players.

In the photo, she is seen wearing a green Asooke Iro and Buba with a white lace attached in the middle to make it look like the Nigerian flag.

For her makeup, she went dramatic with the look, especially around the browns and the centre of her face.

With a bejewelled headgear and a green feather fan, this woman unarguably brought the runway to the stadium in a classic 'Spirit of Naija' style.

Check out the photos below:

Reactions

modupegram:

"Mama Niyen! Naija is beautiful. May our land flourish again. I ❤️ Naija."

aunty_abebe:

"She went all out oo.. even added green fan."

chiblue0202:

"Awwwwwnnnnnnn so so beautiful ."

distinct_souvenirs:

"The eye brows design ehn!"

dumebiblog:

"This is beautiful."

pe.arlee:

"Awwn and so beautiful."

singlestonenigeria:

"Everywhere we go,we green the land #naija to the world."

