Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey joined Nigerians in mourning the death of young gospel minister Toluwanisings

Bassey revealed he had never met Toluwanisings personally but had heard about his work in music ministry

The veteran singer prayed for strength and comfort for Toluwanisings' family amid the outpouring of grief

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has publicly mourned the passing of Toluwanisings, a young gospel music minister whose death has shaken the Nigerian Christian community.

Bassey, one of Nigeria's most prominent gospel artistes, shared an emotional tribute in which he expressed deep sadness over the loss.

Nathaniel Bassey speaks on what he heard about Toluwanisings. Credit: @nathanielblow, @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

What made his message particularly striking was his admission that he had never crossed paths with Tolusings personally, yet the young minister's work had reached his ears.

Nathaniel Bassey speaks on Toluwanings’ death

Despite never meeting Toluwanings face to face, Bassey said he was aware of what the late singer had been doing in music ministry and the impact he was making. The veteran musician described the young man's death as a painful reminder of how fleeting life can be.

"Always painful to hear and see young people pass at their prime," Bassey wrote, giving voice to the grief many Nigerians have been feeling since news of Tolusings' passing broke.

Bassey Prays for Tolusings' Family

Even as he grieved, Bassey leaned on his faith, stating his belief that Tolusings is in a better place.

Nathaniel Bassey shares a touching account about Toluwanisings amid tragic loss. Credit: @toluawanisings

Source: Instagram

He extended prayers to the deceased's immediate family, friends and loved ones, asking that they find the strength and comfort needed to endure such a profound loss.

His tribute has added to a wave of mourning from across the country, with many reflecting on the sobering reality of young, gifted lives cut short.

Toluwanisings, whose ministry was still growing, leaves behind a community of believers and music lovers who had followed his work closely.

See his viral Instagram message below:

Toluwanisings’ beautiful new mansion leaves many emotional

Legit.ng earlier reported that a resurfaced video of the gospel star Toluwanisings' Ibadan mansion stirred deep emotion online following his sudden death.

Toluwanisings, 41, slumped at his residence on October 14, 2026, and was rushed to multiple hospitals where emergency care could not be secured.

Fellow gospel singer Tope Peculiar shared a heartfelt tribute referencing a song she had dedicated to him for his new mansion just last year.

Source: Legit.ng