Toluwanisings: Nathaniel Bassey Shares What He Heard About Colleague, Leaving Many Emotional
- Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey joined Nigerians in mourning the death of young gospel minister Toluwanisings
- Bassey revealed he had never met Toluwanisings personally but had heard about his work in music ministry
- The veteran singer prayed for strength and comfort for Toluwanisings' family amid the outpouring of grief
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has publicly mourned the passing of Toluwanisings, a young gospel music minister whose death has shaken the Nigerian Christian community.
Bassey, one of Nigeria's most prominent gospel artistes, shared an emotional tribute in which he expressed deep sadness over the loss.
What made his message particularly striking was his admission that he had never crossed paths with Tolusings personally, yet the young minister's work had reached his ears.
Nathaniel Bassey speaks on Toluwanings’ death
Despite never meeting Toluwanings face to face, Bassey said he was aware of what the late singer had been doing in music ministry and the impact he was making. The veteran musician described the young man's death as a painful reminder of how fleeting life can be.
"Always painful to hear and see young people pass at their prime," Bassey wrote, giving voice to the grief many Nigerians have been feeling since news of Tolusings' passing broke.
Bassey Prays for Tolusings' Family
Even as he grieved, Bassey leaned on his faith, stating his belief that Tolusings is in a better place.
He extended prayers to the deceased's immediate family, friends and loved ones, asking that they find the strength and comfort needed to endure such a profound loss.
His tribute has added to a wave of mourning from across the country, with many reflecting on the sobering reality of young, gifted lives cut short.
Toluwanisings, whose ministry was still growing, leaves behind a community of believers and music lovers who had followed his work closely.
See his viral Instagram message below:
Toluwanisings’ beautiful new mansion leaves many emotional
Legit.ng earlier reported that a resurfaced video of the gospel star Toluwanisings' Ibadan mansion stirred deep emotion online following his sudden death.
Toluwanisings, 41, slumped at his residence on October 14, 2026, and was rushed to multiple hospitals where emergency care could not be secured.
Fellow gospel singer Tope Peculiar shared a heartfelt tribute referencing a song she had dedicated to him for his new mansion just last year.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.