Chinese content creator Kevin shared a video cover of Toluwanisings' song in Yoruba alongside a heartfelt tribute to the late gospel singer

Kevin revealed that Toluwanisings personally saw and encouraged his cover back in June, a moment he described as deeply meaningful

Fans flooded the comments with mixed emotions, with some saying the video left them laughing and crying at the same time

A Chinese content creator known as Kevin has paid tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing a video of himself performing one of his songs in Yoruba alongside a moving farewell message.

Toluwanisings passed away after slumping on the stairs, leaving the gospel music community in shock. On Thursday, October 14, 2026, Kevin's tribute began circulating on Instagram, drawing an outpouring of emotion from fans across the country.

Reactions as Chinese content creator Kevin mourns Toluwanisings, shares emotional tribute. Photo credit@kevin/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Kevin performed a Yoruba cover of one of the singer's tracks and accompanied it with a heartfelt written message.

He revealed that Toluwanisings had personally watched his cover back in June and taken the time to encourage him, a gesture that clearly left a lasting impression.

Fans across the world mourn Toluwanisings after his demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"I still can't believe the news," Kevin wrote. "Back in June, I covered your song, and you saw it, you encouraged me. That moment meant so much to me. Thank you for your music, your kindness, and your blessing. Rest in peace, legend. Your voice will never fade."

Here is the Instagram video of Kevin paying tribute to the late singer:

Fans react to Kevin's tribute

The video quickly gained traction, with many viewers finding themselves caught between laughter and grief as they watched a foreign creator honour a Nigerian gospel icon in her own language.

@boly.nton wrote:

"Thank you Vicky for the condolences"

@shine824real commented:

"Imagine this.. and God took you from this massive love..."

@sallydiamond30 reacted:

"I don't know if to laugh or cry kevi pls not now."

@oiza08 shared:

"I cried, I laughed and then I cried again."

@jodaella_glam noted:

"You know how I watched this video then and it was so funny, I laughed so hard but watching it now it's no longer funny, RIP God's general."

@paulhyper01 joked:

"Na you kill am with your Yoruba I swear"

Toluwanisings' protege Walekeys shares last text with singer

Legit.ng reported that Walekeys, the protégé of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, revealed that the musician sent him a text message about four to seven minutes before he reportedly slumped.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, Walekeys described the late singer as his biggest supporter, recalling how he helped open doors to high-profile opportunities and platforms that contributed to his musical journey.

Mourning the loss of his mentor, Walekeys expressed deep sorrow and uncertainty about his future without the singer’s guidance and encouragement. His emotional tribute touched fans, with many sympathising with him and paying tribute to Toluwanisings for the impact he had on the lives and careers of those around him.

Source: Legit.ng