Verydarkman has called out former Niger state Deputy Speaker Jubrin Ndagi Baba over N3 million his NGO paid to him

In one of his videos, the activist stated that after making the payment, the politician stopped answering calls, and his secretary had to be arrested

However, he eventually refunded the money, but the activist set a condition before agreeing to delete the call-out video

Ratel President, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has dragged Jubrin Ndagi Baba, the former Deputy Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, over N3 million.

The activist had contracted a borehole drilling project to the politician through his company, Desco Drilling Engineering Construction Limited, to drill a borehole in a community near Abuja.

According to Verydarkman, the sum of N3 million was paid into the politician's account, with the understanding that his NGO would complete the payment once the work was successfully done.

However, Jubrin Ndagi Baba allegedly stopped answering his calls. Verydarkman stated that he made several attempts to reach out, but the politician did not respond.

The activist added that when he called the politician's wife, she initially picked up but soon stopped answering his calls.

VDM reports the case to the police

Sharing the next steps he took to address the issue, Verydarkman revealed that he reported the case to the police.

The security agency also tried contacting Jubrin Ndagi Baba, but he did not answer. His wife picked up the call once but stopped responding after that. It was following this that Verydarkman went online to publicly call out the former Deputy Speaker.

He added that others had complained about the politician, claiming that this was his modus operandi in business.

Jubrin Ndagi Baba Refunds N3 Million

In an update shared by the activist, who recently unveiled his office, he announced that the politician had refunded the N3 million his NGO had paid.

The activist noted that they had been calling him to delete the video in which he dragged the former Deputy Speaker, but he made it clear that he would not remove the video unless the ex-Deputy Speaker drills the borehole in that community for free.

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@miracle.desmond.566 commented:

"So fast wow , E never reach 24hrs."

@official__dynamicstore reacted:

"Omo, under 3hrs, everywhere don blur for him side."

@ollybounty147 shared:

"You for put him IG handle make all of us go check something ."

@rinchi_mufasa wrote:

"Baba hear C of O he sit tight."

@kennyrhoda2 said:

"Why him go use death play before."

@sir_coins_ stated:

"My self. when I watch that first video. I just say for my mind. This man just the I assume you won enter fire.. Take am play first."

