The 3-day Lagos Shopping Festival ended with a star studded performances from A-list singers

Young Jonn, Wande Coal, Adekunle Gold, Teni The Entertainer were among the artists who performed for shoppers

Lagos state Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the organisers for hosting a hitch-free event while giving funseekers a memorable event

The 72-hour maiden edition of Lagos Shopping Festival, a non-stop shopping spree and entertainment fiesta, ended on a high note on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Legit.ng had reported that the event which was the first of its kind in Africa had musical performances by some of Nigeria’s A-list artistes, including Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, Young Jonn, Teni The Entertainer, Buju BNXN and EmmaOMG performing among others.

Teni, Wande Coal, Emma OMG and other top performers close free concert Lagos Shopping Festival. Photo: lagoshopfest

Source: Instagram

Shoppers and fun seekers who thronged the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos experienced shopping and partying fiesta braving the cold harmattan weather. They sang and danced along to their favourite artists leaving memories etched on their minds and hearts.

Funseekers enjoyed a toll free 'Detty December" and it was powered by the Lagos state government in collaboration with Chain Reactions Africa.

They made the Christmas holiday season truly magical from December 23 to 25, Christmas day with an amazing time, non-stop vibes, and unforgettable shopping memories.

Line up of artists at the 3-day shopping festival

The organisers had a three day filled event laced with captivating performances from celebrated singers.Buju Bnxn, Adekunle Gold, Teni The Entertainer, Ayo Maff, Wande Coal, Emma OMG gave fun seekers a memorable time.

Watch Teni's performance here:

The shaping event closed with thrilling show from hit makers and notable disc jockeys. Teni, Young Jonn, and EmmaOMG took the stage by storm while DJ YK Mule, DJ Neptune, DJ Dips, D'Incredible DJ, entertained shoppers with their turntables.

Sanwo-Olu commends Lagos Shopping Festival organisers

The Lagos state governor commended the organisers of the festival for coming up with the first of its kind memorable blend of entertainment and commerce. He lauded Chain Reactions Africa, sponsors and the organisers of the Lagos Shopping Festival

Sanwo-Olu noted that the festival gave opportunities for value-driven collaborations, and growth with innovators, entertainers, the creative industry, the food industry, and everybody at appreciably discounted deals.

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude for the conclusion of the 72-hour nonstop event without any hitch or medical emergency. He concluded that it was a great testament to their excellent organisational skills and event management.

Source: Legit.ng