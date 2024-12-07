Nigerian social media critic and activist VeryDarkMan has buzzed social media after he shared tons of throwback photos

Recall that VDM was in the news yesterday after he gave an update about his NGO account, which caused an outrage on social media

VeryDarkMan's old pictures have spurred tons of social media, as many of his fans had much to say about them

VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, is trending after he shared his throwback pictures on social media, giving fans something to talk and laugh about.

The social media activist made headlines a while ago after he sparked an online controversy by gathering millions in his NGO account and has responded to critics.

In a new post, he gave fans what to munch on as he shared old pictures of himself from his childhood and partly, adult life.

VDM shared about 8 throwback pictures via his official social media account, and while some of them were not labelled, two of them were from 2012 and 2014, respectively. The images clearly represented how Martins has transitioned in looks over the years.

VDM's old pics spurs reactions online

@iam_bob4life:

"Ahh u ugly ooh."

@gang4life:

"That 4th slide is called Balthazar style."

@diamond_augustine:

"I saw my money I can send you the screenshot of it no mind that fuuu wey dey rant for tiktok please god bless you my guy I really mean am make God bless VDM."

@officialv2roskey:

"That picture wey you take barb bololo nor ever try am again."

@iam_valasor:

"From being very ugly, to being neutral, to being a very handsome matured man with a heart of gold, full of no fear and total transparency."

@youngbabi4u:

"That year, if them tell some people say this guy go be celebrity, some people no go ever believe."

@official_sammygram:

"VDM was black and broke. But when VDM see money, VDM still no bleach."

@officialsmeafrica:

"Nice one, I always enjoy stories of Sapa to greatness ,God bless your ministry."

