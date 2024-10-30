The award of Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, popularly known as Rodri, as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has generated mixed feelings among football lovers

The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award that is presented by France Football, a French magazine, for the best player of the previous year

Reacting to Rodri's win, a lawyer has listed four players who were robbed of the prestigious award in different years

A Nigerian barrister, First Baba Isa, has named four football players who should have won the Ballon d'Or in different years but were unfairly robbed.

Barrister Isa's list comes following Rodri's Ballon d'Or win, which has been greeted with mixed feelings.

In a Facebook post on October 30, barrister Isa said Real Madrid's star Vinicius Jr should have won, not Rodri.

He also said forwards Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and former Dutch footballer Wesley Benjamin Sneijder were unjustly robbed of the Ballon d'Or. The lawyer's post read:

"The truth is the following players were unfairly robbed of the Ballon D’or in the following years:

"🇧🇷 Vinicius - 2024.

"🇳🇴 Haaland - 2023.

"🇵🇱 Lewandowski - 2021.

"🇱🇺 Wesley Sneijder - 2010.

"Is there any one missing here?"

Lawyer's Ballon d'Or list sparked reactions

Clinton Adesanya said:

"How was Snielder robbed if he came 4th? Lewa had a fantastic 2020, Messi had a better 2021. We could make the case for Haaland but then Messi won the World Cup, obviously had the better Pr and when it all toned down to opinions, people choosed Messi. Vini highlights of the season was 4 champions league game in which he performed well, what happened to rewarding consistency."

Mike Oyi Adoga said:

"2021 was clearly won by Messi. The year 2020 Lewandoski was supposed to win the award didn't take place because of Covid.

"2023 was also clearly won by Messi. World Cup played a major role.

"2024 Rodri deserved it so well like every other player in the top 3."

Olalowo Tomiwa said:

"How was Vinicius robbed? 😂😂😂

"This guy Ballon dor agenda started 2 months ago. Even Bellingham was the favourite to win it from Real Madrid suddenly everything changed 2 because Vinicius scored a UCL goal final."

Chris Odey said:

"Thierry Henry had a case in 2003 or so.

"Ronaldo 2018.

"Ribery 2013."

Pope Itodo said:

"Nobody robbed Wesley in 2010. People were just being sentimental. Messi was better than him in that year, but I guess we just wanted someone else."

