Nigerian international singer Wizkid gave netizens a glimpse of his relationship with his baby mama, Jada Pollock's father

A recent video from the musician's outing saw Jada's dad, Lenox Caprice as they met with Bob Marley's last son, Damian Marley

Fans and netizens made different interesting observations about the hangout as the video made the rounds online

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, and his baby mama Jada Pollock's father had fans gushing online.

The Afroebats sensation was seen in a close-door discussion with Jamaican superstar Damian Marley, the youngest son of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

Wizkid’s father-in-law went out with singer and Damián Marley. Credit: @jadap, @wizkidayomedia, @damianmarley

Following that, Jada Pollock's father, Lenox Caprice, was spotted in the background, and netizens couldn't get over the perceived friendship Wizkid shared with the older man.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid could not stop talking about his Blessed song off the Made in Lagos (MIL) album months after its release.

The song which features Damian Marley is no doubt one of Wizkid’s best track off the project and he once again made this disclosure during a link-up chat powered by Rollingstone.

The music superstars got the rare opportunity to have a long chat several months after they first crossed paths at a New York City hotel, where Damian was promoting his album, Stony Hill.

On what it felt like to work with Wizkid on MIL, Damian explained how they spent time in the studio one night after a concert run.

Wizkid and Damian Marley spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fubu707:

"Wikid in-law just Dey enjoy .. Baba Jada dey pose for picture."

olamy_lehkqn:

"You see the respect and love from damian marley to Bigwiz naw thats wat i call real Love RRR."

big_madumadu:

"Wizkid de with direct pikin d oda guy de chill with grand pikin wey side chick born…Obakid."

akeem_elegbeji:

"Always maintaining steeze and composure no matter who you are."

fubu707:

"Wikid in-law just Dey enjoy .. Baba Jada dey pose for picture."

Wizkid & Jada P spotted on romantic date

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, made waves online following their recent lovey-dovey moment.

The musician and the mother of his kids, who also doubles as his manager, visited an expensive restaurant recently.

The moment left fans and netizens enthralled over their bond as they dropped interesting reactions online.

