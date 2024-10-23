Nigerian veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo called out government over the number of police checkpoints in the southeast to those in the southwest

The movie star compared the Ibadan to Lagos expressway to, Onitsha to Enugu road and Owerri to Port Harcourt

KOK argued that the southeast of Nigeria was being militarised, which has made road users experience unnecessary delays to their destinations

Nigerian veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo has cried out over the number of police checkpoints in eastern Nigeria compared to the Ibadan to Lagos expressway.

The movie star recounted the number of times road users are being stopped and checked when travelling back to their hometowns in the southeast of Nigeria.

Kanayo O Kanayo addressed government on roads in the south east Nigeria. Credit: @kanayo O Kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo questioned why it was so and noted that during his journey form Ibadan to Lagos, he didn’t meet such harassment.

“Why is the southeast so militarized? So policed that you cannot go for more than 200 meters with a checkpoint.”

He also pointed out the nature of roads between Anambra and Enugu state, Owerri and Port Harcourt and demanded to know if the southeast was still part of the country.

Watch his video below:

Kananyo O Kanayo spurs reactions online:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

_accurateofficial:

"Let’s not even talk about ordinary Enugu to nsukka."

blaccsheep_tattz:

"Sir this question has been long due to be asked , try moving from owerri to umuahia."

igiehon_eric:

"Because of the insecurity created by your own people… and you know this."

igiehon_eric:

"Because of the insecurity created by your own people… and you know this."

iamjasonmore:

"Only a man with integrity can speak up for the people, only KOK does this for Nigerians and Ndi Igbo. God bless you sir, its like a roadblock business of extortion in the south east. God hell."

chinnydavies_:

"One time from Portharcourt to Owerri I lost count of Police checkpoints at almost 15. It was almost like I was trekking to Owerri."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares cute family video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo posted a family portrait and video on his social media page some years back without his wife.

The movie star's entire family were in the viral clip, but his wife and the mother of his four kids were nowhere to be found in the trending clip.

In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng