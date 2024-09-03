Kayanmata Seller Jaruma Resurfaces, Says She Went Back to Her Sugar Daddy: "Marriage Brings Bondage"
- Popular aphrodisiac specialist, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, better known as Jaruma, has shared a new update about her life
- The kayanmata seller had been in rehab for drug abuse, and she took a long break from social media
- In her post, she shared an update about her whereabout as she flaunted her lover's wealth in the recording
Aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, better known as Jaruma, has made an appearance on social media almost a year after she went into oblivion.
Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had made fun of the kayanmata seller after it was alleged that she was in a rehab for drug abuse.
In the video that was sighted online, she said that she was in her sugar daddy's house. According to her, she left her marriage and went back to her lover.
Stating the reason for her action, Jaruma noted that marriage brings poverty.
Jaruma flaunts lover's wealth
In the recording, she displayed the luxury items her lover has in his walk in closet.
The kayanmata seller told her fans that if they were looking for her, they should come over to the place.
Jaruma moved to the first floor of the building and showed off what her lover had in it. She also flaunted his numerous perfumes.
According to her, her man has more shoes and bags than some ladies.
The controversial entrepreneur, who fought with Regina Daniels, boasted that her man was from the north. She called the lover's name Zeus.
See the post here:
Jaruma's ex-husband speaks about their marriage
Legit.ng had reported that the ex-husband of kayanmata seller, Fahad, made it clear that he was only in touch with the entrepreneur because of his son.
The young man revealed that he left Jaruma despite her bragging about her products, as they never worked in the first place. He shared a screenshot of the email he sent to her to get her attention and to warn her to stop deceiving people.
Fahad also added that her products didn't work on him. Her ex-husband also warned that Jaruma should desist from using him as a medium to create lies.
