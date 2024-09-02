In a sad turn of events, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, Francisca Owumi has reportedly died

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, and first runner-up of the first season of Big Brother Nigeria in 2006 set, Francisca Owumi has died.

Francisca was said to have died shortly after her 40th birthday after battling with 'trio of ailment', as her family announced her tragic passing in a post on social media on August 29 2024.

BBNaija's Francisca Owumi dies at 40. Credit: @maestromedia_online

Source: Instagram

The deceased was notable for her energetic dance moves, as she was in the house with other contestants like the winner Katung Aduwak, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Ify Ejikeme, the late Joseph Ada, and more.

Following her stay in the BBNaija show, she briefly ventured into the Nigerian music scene, releasing two singles, 'Gbadun You' and 'Diva.'

See the post here:

Nigerians morn Francisca

Nigerians shave reacted to reports of the death of Francisca Owumi. Read some comments below:

@mofeduncan:

"Omg! This is so sad!"

@hey_its_me_sarima:

"Who no die this period no know wetin God do for am. Keep on resting Angel."

@mummy__gucci:

"Wasn’t she the one crushing on Ebuka back then?"

@rosyboboye1:

"Oh Franca of Ebuka season and love interest then, oh May God rest her soul."

@glowee_sunday:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

@crystalmariampeters7:

"May she rest in Gods Bosom."

@emmalex14:

"Omo may her soul rest in peace."

