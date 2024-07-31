Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his wife have shut down rumours of there being trouble in their relationship

The couple who had been trailed by several rumours of their relationship hitting the rocks finally shut down the claims with a bold move

On his Instagram page, Kizz Daniel shared a series of goofy photos of himself with his woman and it drew reactions from fans

Nigerian singer Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel and his wife are back to showcasing loved up displays on social media.

Recall that the couple had been trailed by rumours of all not being well with their relationship and they now seem to have reacted to the claims.

Fans react to Kizz Daniel and wife's photos. Photos: @Kizzdaniel

On July 31, 2024, Kizz Daniel took to his official Instagram page to share a series of photos of himself with his wife.

In the snaps, the couple rocked matching agbada outfits while doing goofy poses. Kizz however had his face covered with a piece of aso-oke fabric while his wife had hers tied around her head like a scarf.

See the photos below:

Reactions to Kizz Daniel and wife’s photos

As expected, Kizz Daniel’s loved-up display with his wife on social media after taking a long break, drew the interest of Nigerians. Many of them shared their thoughts about the couple online. Read some of their comments below:

Kizzgallant:

“Mr and Mrs Anidugbe🔥.”

Big_lonia:

“GREATEST.”

smartizzyofficial_:

“My people 😍❤️.”

damilare_abdull:

“Maybe Vado dey deceive you people niiii 😂 🤣 D’Great osha 😍.”

Kitan_renny:

“My fav and his fav 🤭❤️.”

big_lonia:

“BALACLAVA- YOU CAN'T SEE ME ❤️❤️.”

ayoolaolanrewajuwaliu:

“Couples goal ❤️.”

saint_danielz:

“Labaja 😂😂.”

Cumberthacypher:

“Una Don start again 😂.”

billikis2:

“The greatest and his wife ❤️.”

slamjeezy03:

“Uncle K & iya ibeji❤️.”

Kizz Daniel shares video of his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kizz Daniel showed off his wife in adorable videos.

He shared a clip of him and the mother of his kids while she was sitting on his lap. His song was playing in the background as they both sang along.

He told her not to be afraid while welcoming her to social media.

