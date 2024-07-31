Nigerian singer Portable recently had a funny interaction with a fan and the video was shared on social media

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has once again caused a buzz on social media over his funny statements.

A video made the rounds online showing the moment was gifted a tiger by a young fan.

Fans react as Portable calls tiger a lion. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which was shared on the singer’s Instagram page, Portable was seen gushing over the gift which he called a lion. According to the Zazu star, the fan was the child of one of his customers, he also promised to reward her with some money.

Portable went on to speak highly of the animal gift while bashing adults who only ever collect from him and never deem it fit to give him even a goat unlike the child who gave him a ‘lion’.

See the video below:

Fans react as Portable calls tiger a lion

Portable’s video after he received the gift from his young fan raised funny comments. Netizens taunted him for not knowing the difference between a lion and a tiger. Read what they had to say below:

adebayo.official:

“Nah tiger 🐅no be lion sir 😢.”

__interac:

“Lion Abi tiger ??”

Iamolaranking:

“So you don’t know different between lion and tiger 🐅.”

big_pucy:

“The lion looks like Zazu 😂.”

eri_ifeoluwa112':

“Last last school no be scam , so u no know the difference between lion and tiger 🙄.”

slyder.boy:

“Zazu na tiger , no be lion 😂.”

Banky_rf':

“Make portable no go open zazu zoo o😂 cuz of d lion.”

Yagi_expresss:

“A lion don’t fear to work alone.”

Source: Legit.ng