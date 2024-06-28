Davido's former lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, has penned a message to the DMW label boss and his wife Chioma

Bobo, in his lengthy message, revealed the exceptional grace Davido's wife carries as he disclosed what happens whenever Chioma is not happy with the singer

The singer's former lawyer also prayed for Davido to grow into the man Chioma and their kids need first

Music star David Adeleke Davido’s former lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, has stirred reactions with his adorable message celebrating the marriage of the DMW label boss and his wife, Chioma.

Bobo, whose faced Isreal DMW blurred in a picture, expressed how happy he was to have witnessed the couple’s wedding despite their high and low moments.

Davido's lawyer speaks about Chioma's grace.

Source: Instagram

The lawyer described Chivido's love story as one of the most beautiful things he has ever seen.

While referring to Chioma as a blessed soul, Bobo humorously mentioned an inside joke he shares with Davido, disclosing that whenever Chioma is unhappy with the unavailable crooner, everything they do seems to fall apart, including songs and business deals.

In his words:

"The grace you carry is truly so strong that David and I have an inside running joke that whenever you two fall out or you’re not happy with him, everything we do just starts to fall apart. Song will drop it won’t blow. Deal we are chasing will fall apart. Long story short, everything HOOKS."

Bobo also teased Davido about being married for over a decade in his message. He ended with a prayer for Davido to continue to grow into the man his wife and kids need first.

Read Bobo's post below:

Davido, others react to Bobo Ajudua's message

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

davido:

"Love u my brother."

theangeljbsmith:

"Na this same epistle I want make you drop for me on my birthday o."

pulchertee:

"In a nutshell, she has always been his lucky charm."

diggle_masta:

"This is the best write up so far as regard to this marriage."

nanakua_k_jollofqueen:

"This is a message from the depth of your heart well done."

Isreal recounts how Davido's lawyer edited his pics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW opened up on his actions at Davido and Chioma’s wedding.

Isreal claimed that Bobo Ajudua was actually the first to cut him out of a group photo with Davido.

He also shared another post where he condemned people who pretend to be cool with someone when they are not. According to him, living a pretentious lifestyle is not good.

