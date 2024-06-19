Popular Netflix series, Bridgerton, has drawn the attention of Nigerians after a video of the cast on set went viral

In the trending clip, the cast members were seen dancing to Nigerian star Oxlade’s Ku Lo Sa track

The video warmed the hearts of netizens who used the opportunity to rate the best dancer among them

The Bridgerton TV series has got many Nigerians excited after a behind-the-scenes video made the rounds online.

In a video posted on Instagram by the show's fan page, @thebridgertonfamily, some of the cast members were seen dancing to Nigerian singer Oxlade’s hit song.

Fans react as Bridgerton's cast dance to Oxlade's song on set. Photos: @thebridgertonfamily, @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, some of the Bridgerton actors, including Queen Charlotte, Eloise, Will and Alice Mordrich, and others, are seen performing a choreography to the popular Ku Lo Sa track.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Bridgerton cast dancing to Oxlade’s song

The viral video of Queen Charlotte and other Bridgerton cast members dancing to Oxlade’s song excited many Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

socialkeepsake:

“The QUEEN royally owning all the way from the BACK ❤️.”

Lovely.tylee:

“Ok Queen Charlotte!!!! You busting moves in the back!! I see you .”

_margreth_12_:

“You can clearly see Eloise really put her soul through it. ❤️”

Rihannakillah:

“Eloise and Mrs Mondrich are eating! Even the Queen.”

Msfangirl99:

“See Queen Charlotte doing her thing and she’s invited to Eloise’s cookout .”

Tileyemi:

“Eloise can dance! She got the moves.”

stelz_o:

“No wonder it takes 2 years for 8 episodes.”

uzzycakesnbakes:

“Dearest gentle readers, hope you enjoyed watching this beautiful choreography. Eloise was the star of the show as seen in the video. Watch out for the next episode as I’ll be a part of the dance crew. Yours truly, Penelope Bridgeton, Lady Whistedown .”

Evehastings:

“Eloise can dance shawith steeze even. Every bridgerton dance video I've come across, she eats.”

temitope.marcus:

“They look like they time-traveled to the future and are trying to do all the cool things fast before they get swept away, back to their time.”

therealhurricane__:

“Eloise was definitely black in her former life!!!”

gogo.nwa:

“The told Eloise to dance or they’ll get her a suitor, so she’s dancing like her life depends on it.”

butter_flyaa:

“Eloise is theeeee stepper for sure.”

omaaezebude:

“Nigerians own the internet! Whenever things are not working, they just apply the Nigerian code and boom we give them relevance ☺️☺️so proud of us.”

Adeolacilla:

“It is Eloise refusing to dance on the show but is a stepper in real life for me.”

Source: Legit.ng