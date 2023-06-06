Ace Nollywood actress Carol King trends online after she released some posts across her social media pages alleging that she was recently robbed

Carol released the images of a lady she claims used to be her maid, whom she alleged stole some hard foreign currencies from her purse to the tune of $700 and €40

The veteran actress also went ahead to put out a disclaimer to any prospective employer of the maid's services to be wary of her dubious acts

Popular Nollywood actress Carol King recently sparked reactions online after publicly releasing the images of a young lady she identified as Gloria Effiong, accusing her of stealing her money.

In some posts which she has now deleted, Carol alleged that Gloria stole some dollars, which could be an equivalent of 350k and €40.

Ace Nollywood actress Carol King has raised the alarm online, alleging that a lady who used to work with her stole from her before running away. Photo credit: @carolkingck1

In a lengthy post, Mrs King explained how Gloria went AWOL (Absent Without Leave) without prior notice as she refused to return to work after her last off day.

After a bad dream, the actress said she got suspicious and decided to check Gloria's room, only to find out that she had moved all her belongings.

And it was after this that Carol King noted that she started to ransack her house and found out the lady had stolen from her.

The actress also released images of the alleged maid that stole from her warning the public not to fall victim to the lady's ways of invading people's homes and robbing them of their personal belongings.

Below are screenshots of Carol King's post both on Twitter and on Instagram as well as the photos of the said lady:

Veteran Nollywood actress Carol King trends online after she released images of a lady who she accused of stealing her money. Photo credit: @kemifilani.ng/@naijanews.com

