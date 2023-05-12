Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi Korth, has questioned women in the aftermath of Sophia Momodu’s outbursts about financial abuse

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sophia went on a social media rant about men financially abusing women

Reacting to the matter on the ground, Korth questioned why women were fond of criticising others when they tried to speak out

Nigerian rapper Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi Korth, has waded into the matter concerning Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia, in a lengthy social media post, criticised men who financially abuse women to stay with them even when children are involved.

Pictures of Davido, Heidi Korth and Sophia Momodu Credit: @davido, @fraukorth, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia’s rant was met with different reactions from netizens, as they knew who she was referring to.

In a recent update, Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi, dropped a quote on women who refuse to recognise each other’s pain.

In her post, she quizzed her gender on why they are not supportive of themselves.

According to her, the most repulsive thing she’s ever witnessed is women blaming other women. She questioned whether criticising others makes one a better person and urged that it be discontinued.

"Women bashing women is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen because WHY? Does criticising others make you a better person? Ya need to stop this nonsense. The bitterness is unbelievable, what happened to women supporting women? Bruh".

See her post below:

Internet users react as Heidi Korth supports Sophia

_deagram:

"The courage Sophia took to speak up shouldn’t be taken for granted. You have no idea what she’s been through for a while."

kyrianclothing:

"You people should just stop using this unintelligent line “women not supporting women” “women bashing women” and their likes. It doesn’t work/fit for all cases. For example, Make women support Blessing ceo?"

_jayneisbae_:

"Men will always support themselves no matter what..but my gender can never."

pheebskimnani_:

"Did she not insult her sister in law recently?? Everybody na hypocrite ooo."

veevogee:

"But you slammed your sister Inlaw because of the misunderstanding you had. You don’t come out to talk only when it suits you. As for the men, you should be financially responsible for your child. Whatever you have against the Mum shouldn’t be transferred to the child. They’re completely innocent."

