Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has joined many in reacting to American socialite, Blac Chyna, making changes to her lifestyle

Blac Chyna recently shut down her Only Fans profile, removed her demonic tattoo, got baptised and more

In reaction to the American star’s newfound faith, Anita took to social media to praise God on her behalf

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, has shared her thoughts about American socialite Blac Chyna, who recently took huge steps to change her lifestyle.

Recall that the American socialite was quite controversial over her former lifestyle, but she is now turning a new leaf.

Anita Joseph has reacted to Blac Chyna getting baptised, removing demonic tattoo and more. Photos: @realanitajoseph, @blacchyna

Blac Chyna recently made headlines after she shut down her Only Fans which used to earn her millions of dollars. Not stopping there, she also removed her Baphomet tattoo, which was seen as the symbol of the devil. She removed her face fillers and reverted to her real name, Angela White, among other things.

In reaction to the news, Nigerian actress Anita took to her Instagram page to applaud Blac Chyna. According to her, God is faithful.

She wrote:

“It’s happening oh wow wow wow wow Ehhhhhhhh ahhhhhhhh God is too faithful ”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Anita Joseph speaks on Blac Chyna’s return to Christianity

Shortly after the Nigerian actress shared her thoughts on Blac Chyna’s newfound change, a number of netizens took to her comment section to react. Read what they had to say below:

sandrachidinma15:

“At last Jesus is the only way .”

Mariansionu:

“Nothing passes like accepting Christ wholeheartedly.”

heyraphaella_:

“Who will receive this kind of repentance in Nigeria ?”

creamyneky:

“To be in sin is an old fashion.”

official_wendy__:

“I’m proud of her like seriously, followed her journey and I must say..God is in control in her life.”

chikasinma:

“When Holy Spirit gets you and is involved, nne you will find yourself anew.”

fyn_chyna000:

“I never see anything way God no fit do.”

amimireal:

“I am following her changes. Heaven won a soul, I know angels are jubilating.”

thelmabaj:

“@realanitajoseph another many reasons why I celebrate you. Not many people have celebrated this transformation but you are. Keep being you , keep being real my dear.”

Fans react to Blac Chyna's new photos after removing face fillers

Blac Chyna has been trending on social media after four photos of her without fillers went viral.

The American star embarked on a journey to better her life after being baptised in May 2022. She rebranded herself by removing her facial fillers and going through bre*st plus b*tt reductions. Blac Chyna also uses her real name, Angela White, to refer to herself.

It seems like Blac Chyna is turning full-on Christian, as Yahoo.com reported that she also removed her Baphomet tattoo on her hip, claiming it's demonic. The news publication added that Baphomet is a demonology symbol that represents the desire to cause chaos and abuse people.

