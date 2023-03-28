Blac Chyna's first appearance without her facial fillers shocked many online users who couldn't get enough of her natural beauty

The Real Blac Chyna star has been working on rebranding herself, even removing her Baphomet tattoo, which she said has demonic symbolism

Twitter netizens praised Blac Chyna's flawless beauty and said she didn't need those facial fillers

Blac Chyna has been trending on social media after four photos of her without fillers went viral.

Blac Chyna's natural beauty after removing facial fillers has Twitter netizens complimenting her. Image: Paras Griffin and Amy Sussman

Source: UGC

According to the Daily Mail, the American star embarked on a journey to better her life after being baptised in May 2022. She rebranded herself by removing her facial fillers and going through bre*st plus b*tt reductions. Blac Chyna also uses her real name, Angela White, to refer to herself.

It seems like Blac Chyna is turning full-on Christian, as Yahoo.com reported that she also removed her Baphomet tattoo on her hip, claiming it's demonic. The news publication added that Baphomet is a demonology symbol that represents the desire to cause chaos and abuse people.

Blac Chyna's four snaps without facial fillers trend

As more people became curious about Blac Chyna's looks after forgoing the physical appearance people associate with her, news blogs have been reporting about her journey.

@ThePopTingz on Twitter shared four pictures of Blac looking absolutely gorgeous without her facial fillers.

Twitter netizens in awe of Blac Chyna's natural beauty without facial fillers

@sperofthemoment said:

"She looks happier and lighter. She was never ugly. It's just now her true beauty is more accentuated."

@VictoryGoat shared:

"Whoooaaaa she’s cute! ❤️ I didn't know what to expect."

@CPTHWDYCA posted:

"She looks really good."

@YRFanSince96 replied:

"She looks so much better."

@immakwart commented:

"She is beautiful. She didn't even need those things."

@itsBarbieBonnie wrote:

"She’s glowing. I love this for her."

@mellowmell0 added:

"She looks amazing. Why did she have anything done in the first place?"

Blac Chyna debuts new look at NAACP Awards

Blac Chyna's redeeming comeback has left many fashion lovers impressed and it is not hard to see why!

The 34-year-old model and socialite attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards event in a plunging orange gown with ornate embellishments at the navel and shoulders.

She sported a short pixie cut and flawless glam that gave a subtle edge to her head-turning look. Chyna rocked gold pumps and posed with her leg peeking out of the high opening in her dress.

Source: Briefly.co.za