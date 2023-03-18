Popular Nigerian singer Harrysong has taken to social media with a post sharing his optimism with Nigerians

The singer, in a conversation with a friend, expressed how much he loves the country and how much he would keep pushing and fighting

Harrysong also added that when he eventually passed away, he has to be brought back to Nigeria to be buried

Popular Nigerian singer Harrysong has taken to social media with a post affirming that Nigeria will be great again.

The singer has chosen to remain optimistic despite how chaotic the governorship election across the country went.

Harrysong expresses love for Nigeria Photo credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Harrysong shared the screenshot of a conversation with a friend where he reiterated how much he loves the country and how he is willing to put in work to make it better.

The musician also added that if he gives up the ghost in faraway America, he has to be laid to rest in Nigeria, even if it means waking up from the dead and coming all the way to bury himself here.

"Had this conversation with tipsy. .. my people .. una see this our country Nigeria ? . Don’t give up yet. E go still better. … no body fights for nothing."

See the post below:

Reactions to Harrysong's post

tipsyenupo:

"Man it’s just crazy. My heart is totally shattered watching the turn out. But u played ur part"

cynthiae_o:

"nobody fight for nothing."

sisiadaski:

"Yes our children will know we tried "

officialrichywills:

"You must love your country."

alonso_baller:

"Chaaiiii I wish I had a friend like this."

tosain87:

"Nigeria will change for the better."

anitaeze_2:

"we keep pushing till we get a better results."

