Singer Paul Okoye's young lover Ifeoma recently took to her social media page to share a video of her on board a plane

Ifeoma later shared pictures of her in Munich, Germany, amid Psquare's performance in the country

Her video has since stirred different reactions from many of her followers, as many gushed about her

Popular singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy's young lover Ivy Ifeoma caused a buzz online after she shared a video of her on board a plane.

While she didn't reveal her destination, she would later share pictures showing her new location as Munich, Germany.

Psquare perform in Germany. Credit: @iamkingrudy @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Watch a video of Ifeoma on board a plane below:

See the picture she shared upon her arrival in Germany:

Screenshot of Ifeoma's post. Credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Ifeoma's presence in Germany comes amid Psquare's performance in the country.

Below is a video from their performance:

Below is a picture Paul Okoye shared, which has a similar caption as that of his younger lover:

Netizens react to Ifeoma's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sandrasleeky:

"My relationship mentor."

re_chy21:

"U n Regina saw the future."

lilianihemefor:

"Welcome to my city, Munich Germany ."

psquare.originalafrobeatkings:

"On her way to Munich, Germany for Psquare show❤️❤️❤️."

shamy_tareeq:

"I dunno u ,u dunno me, but yo No1 fun. Enjoy."

wisdomnkue:

"Pls be my baby mama."

funnyobis:

"For a minute I thought of the reason that made you not to bring out that money from your purse instead na lipstick ."

chiomaegboh22:

"Enjoy your life baby girl. It's your luck ."

dearimmaculate:

"Another vacation two months? God when?"

man_like_ush22:

"Forget it Na @iamkingrudy do this video ."

johnnybeycrusoe:

"You still dey use green parly ni? Rude boy suppose don upgrade you enter blue or red now. "

