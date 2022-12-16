Will Smith recently revealed that one of his co-stars spat on him on the set of his film Emancipation

People who saw the news on social media were overjoyed to see karma at work after Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Some internet users even dragged Will's marriage into the mess, claiming his wife Jada Pinkett Smith had done worse than spit

Will Smith recently shocked the world by revealing that one of his Emancipation co-stars spat on him.

Will Smith was shown no mercy by Twitter netizens after it was revealed that one of his co-stars on 'Emancipation' spat on him. Image: Robyn Beck

Daily Loud, a Twitter account that reports viral news, shared the report on their account with one million followers.

"Will Smith says he was spat on by a co-star while filming "Emancipation, said Daily Loud.

Even though Daily Loud shared no information about what caused the "humiliating" spit, people left comments speculating on what could have caused the act.

Most people assumed that the spitting was part of the scene that Will had to perform. According to Insider, the spit was an impromptu spit that shocked Will when it happened.

Emancipation is based on slavery, and the Academy Award-winning actor's dehumanising treatment was due to his co-star's desire for realism.

Netizens say Will Smith deserved the spit after Chris Rock's Oscars slap

Online users were quick to point out that karma had worked in the comedian's favour. Some people even brought Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith into the mess. Peeps claimed the spit was less dehumanising than their marital problems.

Peeps left the following comments:

@WizFiasCole said:

"Is this some sort of humiliation ritual for that Oscars thing?"

@cantgetnoaol shared:

"The day he filmed that scene must have been the same day he slapped Chris Rock. It all makes sense now."

@BayouHov posted:

"He ain’t even gonna get an Oscars for demeaning himself like that for “art”

@Coujo17 replied:

"Unfortunately, it’s what he gets, could have been way worse."

@DerikNovvaj23ii commented:

"Maybe I just don’t know what I’m talking about, but if being part of a movie messes with your spirit, mind, heart, and/or body, then I recommend not being a part of it at all. Especially when you have millions in the bank as it is."

@ManaakiJr wrote:

"I can't blame the co-star for his action because of the incident with Chris Rock at the Oscars. Others actually considered him a mentor. He even concluded just recently that, some people may not watch his movies (upcoming ones) anymore and that is so true."

@gabehoustonnn reacted:

"The man slapped Chris Rock though."

@therainvvs also said:

"The more I hear from Will Smith the less I wanna hear from Will Smith "

@StolenShotz also shared:

"What happened to Will Smith being Will Smith? The dude turned into Everybody hates Chris."

@deadass_chakra added:

"Jada spits on you every day so it’s nothing new."

Will Smith responds to threats to boycott his upcoming movie Emancipation after the Oscars slap

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Will Smith has weighed in on some of his fans who are threatening to boycott his upcoming movie, Emancipation, because of the scandal that happened at this year's Academy Awards.

A recap for those who live under a rock - Will smith made headlines after slapping comedian Chris Rock across the face after Chris had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fans said it is still too early for Will Smith to release any projects despite the fact that he apologised. According to Geo.TV, the After Earth star said he was having sleepless nights over the issue as other teammates may suffer the consequences of his actions.

Source: Briefly.co.za