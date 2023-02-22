Famous Nigerian socialite and brand influencer Papaya Ex recently did something that has stirred reactions online

Papaya has always been famous for her lavish lifestyle and extravagant show of wealth; however, she recently got bashed for a video clip she shared flaunt 7 different phones

In the trending clip that stirred conversations about the influencer, she could be heard bragging about owning seven different iPhones

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian brand and lifestyle influencer Raheem Abike Halimah better known as Papaya Ex, has sparked massive backlash over a video she shared bragging about the number of iPhones she owns.

In a video trending online, Papaya Ex displayed seven different iPhones, and they weren't the low budget one but some of the most expensive ones.

Controversial influencer Papaya Ex stirs emotions online as video of her bragging about owning seven iPhones goes viral. Credit: @wahalanetwork/@papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

On the new phones put on display by Papaya was yet to be unboxed. She captioned the viral clip saying she was frustrated and didn't know how she copes using all the phones simultaneously.

See the viral video of Papaya Ex bragging about owning multiple iPhones that stirred reactions:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how netizens reacted to Papaya's video bragging about using 7 iPhones at once

@ola_musicworld:

"Oga, all this flaunt no matters nobi your mate be E money wey dash car phones and Cheque to his staffs you self help person and record make we see nonsense."

@valueex7:

"This gal just come dis earth to Dey put pepper ️ for her fellow gals eye what a life."

@hanniemal_:

"Tchewww sho no get iPhone 15! No big deal just mumu mentality."

@akinkunmi_state_captain:

"Dis one na madness. It is not a normal thing again 7 iPhone no na madness."

@princeavidolas:

"That shows the kind of person she is. She doesn't give."

@big_name_prince:

"Phone again na wating person dey hype or celebrate? Omo this country na joke."

@real_hammad121:

"Na lie jooor no be only she get everything jare, her colleague own to dey there."

“I should be using sir for you, but you lost it”: Papaya Ex blasts Nedu for calling her a liar on his podcast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian media personality, Nedu, has recently remained controversial over a trending episode from his podcast.

He commented about social media influencer Papaya Ex on his show, and she went online to drag him.

A snippet from the podcast had gone viral showing the moment Nedu described Papaya as the girl who lies a lot.

Source: Legit.ng