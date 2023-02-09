Famous social media comedian Klinton Cod weighed in on the viral feud between the Nigerian musicians Psquare Okoye and Seun Kuti

The skit maker, in his words, believed that comparing Seun Kuti to the Okoyes, who have built their brand from scratch without the influence of anyone, was a grave insult

The online rib cracker’s statement about Fela’s legacy influencing Seun’s career garnered a range of conflicting reactions from netizens

Famous online comedian Klinton Cod has involved himself in the feud between the Afrobeats duo Psquare and Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti.

The comedian took to Twitter to give his two cents on the social media uproar between the opposing parties that ruled the headlines of yesterday, February 8, 2023.

Pictures of Afrobeats Psquare, comedian Klinton Cod and Seun Kuti Credit: @psquareworld, @klintoncod, @bigbirdkuti

Klinton Cod, in his statement, revealed that it didn’t make any sense to compare the Okoyes (Peter and Paul) to a man who solely built on his father’s pan-African legacy.

"Somebody comparing Psquare to a guy whose achievement in life is his father’s name, make una dey fear God sha."

See his post below

Social media users react to his remark

just_1_bam:

"Wetin happen to your own papa name?"

twofatbackwoods:

"Seun Kuti has a Grammy nomination sha, Psquare hasn’t even released any worthy album in his life."

brighteazi:

"Can y’all tell me what psquare has archive or the impact they have in music industry. Y’all are just so supporting what is not right."

kingcokes:

"These people don’t know Seun is an icon in his own rights?? Do you know he tours the world & people come out in numbers?"

user_not_found463:

"Now I know why they hate on Davido’s success… Na dem."

babo_2k18:

P-square’s Peter slams Fela’s son Seun, calls Afrika Shrine local

The online quarrel started after Seun Kuti had slammed Peter Obi, Mr P's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, as an opportunist.

In reaction to this, Peter Okoye called Seun Kuti a failed musician who is only riding on his father's glory.

However, Mr.P seemed to have gone too far when he called Fela's Legacy the Afrika Shrine, a Local place where people got to smoke hemp.

Source: Legit.ng