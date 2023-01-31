Shatta Wale, in a Facebook Live, went on a hilarious rant and asked if Sarkodie had shot the Stir It Up music video with Bob Marley's ghost

The dancehall star was peeved about people doubting him when he said he had met Beyonce to shoot the music video for the song, Already

The video circulated on social media, and it was met with mixed reactions, with some folks finding it humorous whiles others felt he was making snide remarks about Sarkodie

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has once again caused a frenzy on the internet.

The musician in a Facebook Live session with his fans, made some hilarious comments that seemingly mocked Sarkodie's collaboration with Bob Marley.

Shatta Wale mocks Sarkodie Photo Source: Shatta Wale, Sarkodie Updates on Facebook, Sarkodie on Twitter

Shatta recalled when he was featured by Beyonce on her The Lion King: The Gift album.

The pair recorded the melodious tune, Already. According to Shatta, he incurred a lot of hate and doubt from Ghanaians when he said he had met Beyonce in person for the collaboration.

Shatta mentioned that he shot the music video for Already with Beyonce, but Ghanaians did not believe him till the video was released. He then asked if Sarkodie had also met Bob Marley's ghost to shoot the Stir It Up music video.

He made the comment in a sarcastic tone that made people laugh. Others were however not pleased with the statement and regarded it as a snide remark and an attempt to stir up beef with Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale Sparks Reactions

scrappy_i6_here wrote:

shatta wale is talking with real hatred and pain. He really envy Sarkodie alot.

Joseph Adjei-McKay commented:

My in …I laugh enter cemetery

Solo Wonda found it funny:

it has been a long time I laughed Soo hard like this lol

Qweccyfiga wrote:

Herrr this man is the whole mood

