Popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has been in the news lately for all the right reasons

He recently built and commissioned an ultramodern school project in Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana

Netizens gushed out in excitement when videos of his plush mansion in Accra surfaced on the internet

American-based comedian Michael Blackson caused an online stir when he shared photos and videos of his newly built ultramodern school in Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana. He acquired a plush mansion in the much-coveted neighbourhood of East Legon where he stays anytime he is in the country.

Michael Blackson owns a plush mansion in East Legon. Photo credit: @datpropertiesghltd2 and www.popsugar.com

The video was shared on YouTube by @datpropertiesghltd2 and showed the property's impressive features such as the swimming pool, living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and others.

Netizens react to the video of Michael Blackson's house

Several netizens reacted to the video of Michael Blackson's house and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts. Legit.ng samples some reactions below:

Luv2Travel With Wave said:

Nice, but I would love to see more of an African touch blended into the decor

Raxorsharp7423 commented:

I want to work for Michael Blackson

Dayalily Ba added:

Absolutely no imagination...looks like he got his decorative ideas from a showroom. Let me decorate your house and turn it into a home.

Ardena Hollins enquired:

So happy for him. Wonder what area of Ghana?

Popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson commissions ultramodern school in Agona Nsaba

In an earlier story, Legit.ng wrote about how Michael Blackson built and commissioned an ultramodern school in Ghana.

The celebrity established the Michael Blackson Academy as an initiative to raise the educational standards for the residents of Nsaba, where he comes from.

Last year, the comedian confessed that he was in a position to give back to his community, which is why he decided to build a school in the Central Region. He asserted that he had come to a place in his life where he could now affect the lives of many people and the less fortunate of society, notably the lives of children.

Many internet users expressed their admiration for the school initiative in the comments section.

