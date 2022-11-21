Nigerian singers Psquare had their 4Eva concert on Sunday, November 20, in Lagos state, and it came with features from the likes of Don Jazzy, among others

An exciting video showed the moment 2Baba joined Psquare on stage as they described themselves as iconic

The video has left many gushing as 2Baba performed his hit song African Queen which brought back sweet memories

Popular music duo Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare on Sunday, November 20, had their anticipated 4Eva concert in Lagos.

The event, which was star-studded, came with features from 2Baba, Don Jazzy, J Martins, and Bracket, among others.

2Baba performs African Queen at Psquare's Lagos show. Credit: @peterpsquare @2baba

2Baba joins Psquare on stage

An exciting video showed the moment veteran singer 2Baba joined Psquare on stage while his hit song African Queen played in the background.

Peter Okoye of Psquare, while hailing 2Baba, who he called their senior brother, bragged about how they made it before the coming of social media, adding that they no longer have careers but are iconic.

In his words:

“See we are the OGs before the IGs, we no get career any more we are iconic."

See the video below:

Fans react as 2Baba joins Psquare on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

abig_rhapz:

"LEGENDS."

supernickky_musik:

"Love and respect ❤️."

khemis_t:

"Legends❤️."

aybee_adayi:

"We are the OGs before the IG ."

dre_lit5:

"Yoruba go say na who get body dey hype him body

rossyroyal__:

"I respect una plenty much ❤️."

day1onpoint:

"My love dis guys na full plate #onpoint."

fifi106:

"2 face na the only icon."

somieodahustla:

"Peter and Paul, them be one no be two ."

honeykingsleys:

"Legend 26 years on stage."

