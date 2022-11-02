Meek Mill, an American rapper, took to social media to express his condolences to Davido, whose son, Ifeanyi, died recently

Ifeanyi drowned in a pool and died, leaving his parents and their adoring fans distraught and in pain

Netizens have flocked to Meek Mill's post to praise him for taking time off to mourn with them, even though he is also dealing with Take Off's death

Davido is living every parent's worst nightmare. Ifeanyi, his son, drowned and died recently in a swimming pool.

Many people took to social media to express condolences to the Fall hitmaker.

Meek Mill has sent his condolences to Davido after his son Ifeanyi drowned in a pool. Image: Tim P. Whitby and Shareif Ziyadat

Meek Mill, an American rapper who collaborated with Davido on the smash hit Fans Mi, also took to Twitter to express his condolences. Meek Mill wrote:

"Prayers to davido and his family also praying for y’all!"

Netizens react to Meek Mill's Twitter post

@OhianduStanley said:

"Nobody looked after the son of a man that looked after everyone."

@Nazir_kinplin wrote:

"Why are the biggest artist in Nigeria, Burna boy and Wizkid, not posting about it?"

@iambankalat shared;

"God bless you, Big boy Meek for showing love again."

@tanimowo_yusuf posted:

"@MeekMill is a man that I respect most always been loyal to everyone either big or small ❤️"

@JayBlaqX replied:

"Thanks, we really appreciate despite what is going on over there. Even during your friend Take off's death you still sent your condolences "

@OsasFourty commented:

"I believe Meek is the first American rapper friend to Davido to sympathise with him. God bless you broda."

@rocababy20hotm1 also said:

"Yes, many prayers and condolences to Davido and his family for the tragic loss of his child. RIP LITTLE ANGEL."

@sholakendrick also shared:

"We all are doing good thank you"

@samchukss also posted:

"Realest OG, please stay off Tha Street. I don't wanna lose another of my fav. Love you loads @Meekmill"

@sno_phy also wrote:

"Thanks, Meek. It's a very difficult time for the biggest artist in Africa right now. Let’s show him love ❤️"

@JonasOsigwe added:

"Meek Mill may the angels always protect you. Stay blessed and distance yourself from fake friends. The lord has your back always "

Davido's domestic staff arrested for his son Ifeanyi's death

Meanwhile, the police have reportedly arrested all members of Davido's domestic staff over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command confirmed that all the staff members are in custody for questioning.

The Lagos state police command's spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, told newsmen on Tuesday, November 1, that investigation was ongoing to determine the parties guilty in the boy's death.

Source: Briefly.co.za