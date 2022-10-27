Kanye West was escorted out of his footwear company Skechers offices on Wednesday, October 26

West, also known as Ye, continued to face fallout with several organizations following his racist remarks

The American rapper recently disagreed with German shoe retailer Adidas, leading to the termination of their contract

American rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has been denied access to his office at a footwear company in Los Angeles.

Kanye West is seen arriving at Jeremy Scott fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Milk Studios on February 18, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo.

Source: UGC

Skechers, a shoe-making company, escorted Ye out of its premises on Wednesday, October 26.

This followed his recent antisemitic and racist remarks, leading to his imminent fallout, CNBC reported.

The company condemned West's remarks, saying their action was informed after he appeared in its offices uninvited.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.

“The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices,” read part of the statement from the company

West fallout with Adidas

The Rapper, who changed his name to Ye, recently disagreed with German shoemaker Adidas, leading to the termination of their contract.

Adidas announced it would lose N108 billion after ending its production of Yeezy-branded products.

The shoemaker said it is following his recent anti-Semitic comments.

He is faced with rejection from various companies and organisations, including his banks.

Other fashion companies threatening to remove Ye’s Yeezy line products from their stores include Foot Locker and Gap.

Kanye West's net worth

According to Forbes, West's net worth dropped to $400 million following his fallout with Adidas.

The Adidas deal added $1.5 billion to his net worth.

Ye's wealth comes mainly from his music catalogue, real estate and his 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims.

West faces massive backlash over anti-semitic comment

Legit.ng reported that Kanye West is facing a huge backlash over his anti-Semitic comments.

The wealthy rapper had been dropped by his talent agency, Balenciaga and even his attorney, among others.

The superstar got into trouble with most of his business partners following his tweets earlier in October.

Twitter even suspended his account after reportedly sharing that he wants to "death con (sic) 3 on Jewish people".

