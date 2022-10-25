Kanye West is reportedly facing a huge backlash from his business partners following his anti-Semitic comments

A recently completed documentary with Ye won't has been cancelled, his talent agency has dropped him, and Balenciaga ended their business relationship with the rapper

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker is still insisting that he hasn't lost any money and accused people who are cutting ties with his of trying to score points

Kanye West is facing a huge backlash over his anti-Semitic comments. The wealthy rapper has been dropped by his talent agency, Balenciaga and even his attorney, among others.

Kanye West is facing a huge backlash over his recent anti-Semitic comments. Image: @kimkardashian

The superstar got into trouble with most of his business partners following his tweets earlier in October.

Twitter even suspended his account after he reportedly shared that he wants to "death con (sic) 3 on Jewish people".

Completed Kanye West documentary won't be released

Daily Maverick reports that MRC, a film and TV studio, said it won't release a doccie with Kanye, who is officially known as Ye. The documentary is complete but will not see the light of day because of his nasty comments. The company took the decision after his remarks about Jewish people.

Is Adidas under growing pressure after Kanye West's comments?

EWN reports that the German company was being pressured to end its business relationship with the rapper following his anti-Semitic outbursts. Adidas was called out by human rights campaigners for its continued silence over Ye's tweets. They claimed the sportswear brand's silence is "a danger to Jews".

Balenciaga drops Kanye West

CNN reports that world-renowned lux fashion brand Balenciaga has reportedly officially severed ties with the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker. Km Kardashian's estranged hubby's posts rubbed the company's bosses up the wrong way.

The outlet said Women's Wear Daily cited a statement from Balenciaga's parent company. Balenciaga said they no longer have any plans for future projects related to Ye.

Popular attorney drops Kanye West

The Daily Beast reports that Kanye's comments lost him a budding working relationship with Camille Vasquez. Camille became popular after she represented Johnny Depp in his Amber Heard trial. She reportedly told her firm, Brown Rudnick, after his hateful posts.

Has talent agency Creative Artists Agency dropped Kanye West?

Uproxx reports that one of the biggest talent agencies in the entertainment space has ended their relationship with Ye following the backlash over anti-Semitic remarks. Another agency which also represented Kanye, UTA, reportedly supports a growing industry boycott against Ye.

Is Kanye West losing any money following the backlash?

IOL reports that the rapper-turned-businessman reiterated that he's not losing any money following the industry boycott. He was speaking to TMZ after being dropped by Balenciaga and other companies.

Ye apparently shared that "one of the most freeing days" was the day he was taken off the Balenciaga site. He went on to claim that people are cutting ties with him to score points.

