Mattie Watts is a cancer survivor from Columbia who recently celebrated her 90th birthday in the United States of America, USA

The nonagenarian commemorated the glorious day at a party surrounded by her children and a few special people

Madam Watts disclosed that the secret to her long life is eating the right foods, exercising, and taking care of herself

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman named Mattie Watts from Columbia hit a milestone as she celebrated her 90th birthday with her family and a few loved ones in the United States of America.

The mother of six children has spent her life raising them and has lived long to see all of them grow.

Mattie Watts shares secret to her longevity

The nonagenarian celebrated the momentous occasion ahead of her actual birth date. Watts shared her secrets about her longevity and what has kept her going all these years.

Photos of Mattie Watts. Credit: WIS News.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''Eat the right foods, exercise, and take care of myself,'' Watts said, according to WIS News.

Defeating cancer to live a full life.

Watts had asked her children to throw her a birthday party when she reached her 90th birthday as she defeated cancer in her early life. Her family, including her son, believes her long life is a miracle.

''In her early life, she had cancer, and they said she wasn’t going to live longer than 30 days,'' her son Jan Watts said.

Watts, however, has lived to see all of her children grow up, and now her 90th birthday. ''She's a survivor and she has made it through.''

Mama Rainbow releases photo ahead of 80th birthday celebration

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood star Mama Rainbow is seriously gearing up for her 80th birthday party set to go down in a couple of days.

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the respected movie star released a pre-birthday photo on Instagram that got several social media users gushing.

A different video equally captured official invites being sent out to guests who would be partying at the Monarch Event Center on October 20.

One fan wrote in react:

"Eyin fans mi mo ma ma ti mu Igbo yo,so this is grandma God will grant you more years in good health ma."

Source: YEN.com.gh