After an exhilarating past edition in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, and Accra, Ghana, African Food Network is thrilled to announced its 3rd edition of the AFRICAN FOOD AND DRINKS FESTIVAL, scheduled to hold in Harrow Park, Abuja, on the 9th of October 2022.

The African Food and drink festival brings together the biggest African food influencers, bloggers, chefs and thousands of food lovers from all over Africa in a celebration of all things delicious with family and friends. This is a free entry event hosted by African Food Network, the largest African food loving community online and it brings together the biggest African chefs, food influencers and food enthusiasts from all over the world with a major focus on celebrating the uniqueness and diversity of African cuisine and culture. Just like the maiden edition, this year is guaranteed to be packed with more entertainment such as; cultural displays, live band performance, chef battle, eating, competition, and more.

This is the second time Abuja would be hosting this memorial event and we believe the organizers have more activities lined up than last year, remember it is a family friendly event, hence, a good time for the whole family and friends to roll up their sleeves and enjoy a host of food related activities to stir up the fun. The food festival will feature cooking masterclasses of African cuisines chosen from all around the African, there is even a chance to get those burning culinary questions answered at festival and different retail stalls showcasing everything from the best of African foods to bite-sized gourmet treats. There is a well-fitted play area is designed to add another layer of excitement for children and keep them meaningfully engaged.

Over the years we’ve experienced lots of food festivals in different parts of the world with large attendance in celebration of their local culture, Africa doesn’t have to take a back seat so there's a need to appreciate the rich African uniqueness and cultural diversity that will be beautifully represented in its cuisines at this event. According to the organizers, this event would showcase more of our sumptuous culinary experience to food enthusiasts across the African continent. "For years, we at African food network have been passionate about promoting African food and culture, this event stands for everything that enriches our lives and makes them worth living, while creating moments with wonderful people, good food and music for the soul" Mr. Israel Adaji, Head of Events at African Food Network says.

For more information visit festival.afrifoodnetwork.com or @afrifoodfestival on social media.

